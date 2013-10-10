Seized Libyan PM in good health, treated well: official

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s Prime Minister Ali Zeidan is in “good health and will be treated well as a Libyan citizen,” and is being held at the Interior Ministry’s anti-crime department, an official with the department told the state news agency.

Zeidan was seized on Thursday by former rebels who blamed him for the government’s role in the U.S. capture of a top al Qaeda suspect in the Libyan capital days earlier.

The former rebels were working for the Interior Ministry to provide security in the capital.

