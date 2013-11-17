FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deputy Libyan intelligence chief kidnapped: sources
November 17, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

Deputy Libyan intelligence chief kidnapped: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s deputy intelligence chief was kidnapped from Tripoli airport on Sunday after he returned on a flight from Turkey, two security sources said.

Mustafa Noah, the head of the agency’s espionage unit, was pulled into a car as he left the airport, one of the security sources said. He had no bodyguards with him at the time.

Libya’s government is struggling to keep order as rival militias, fighters and hardline Islamists refuse to disarm two years after they helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising.

Reporting by Ghaith Shennib; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Andrew Heavens

