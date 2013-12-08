Car bomb kills one and wounds five in Libya's Benghazi

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - One person was killed and five wounded in Libya’s eastern city Benghazi on Sunday when a car bomb exploded at a funeral for an assassinated army officer, security and medical sources said.

The army colonel had been killed by a device planted under his car which exploded while he was driving through the city center on Saturday, a security source said. He died in hospital on Sunday morning.

When relatives and friends gathered for his funeral at noon On Sunday a car bomb exploded in the crowd.

The security situation has sharply deteriorated in Libya’s second-largest city in the past few months. The capital Tripoli last month saw the worst fighting in months between militias.

Most countries closed their consulates in Benghazi after a series of attacks and some foreign airlines have stopped flying there. The U.S. ambassador and three other Americans were killed in September 2012 during an Islamist assault on the consulate.

Stability in eastern Libya is crucial for the country’s oil output, 60 percent of which comes from its eastern half.