Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines halt Libya flights indefinitely

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa and its Austrian Airlines unit have halted flights to Libya indefinitely after a security incident at Tripoli airport two weeks ago, a Lufthansa spokesman said on Monday.

At the end of March, a bomb exploded on the main runway of Tripoli International Airport, highlighting the deteriorating security situation and chaos in the North African country.

Both airlines as well as British Airways and Italy’s Alitalia had suspended Libya flights since then and left open whether operations would resume.

“We’ve decided to suspend flights to Tripoli indefinitely due to security and operational reasons,” said a Lufthansa spokesman.