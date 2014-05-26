FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunmen kill prominent Libyan journalist in Benghazi
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 26, 2014 / 1:48 PM / 3 years ago

Gunmen kill prominent Libyan journalist in Benghazi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Gunmen shot dead well a prominent Libyan journalist and critic of Islamists in the eastern city of Benghazi on Monday, security officials said.

Muftah Bu-Zaid, editor-in-chief of Brnieq, one of Benghazi’s most important newspapers, was killed by bullets to the head, stomach and hands while travelling in his car in the morning, a medical source said. There was no claim of responsibility.

Libya has been in a state of armed disorder since the 2011 uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi spawned a plethora of rebel militias, including radical Islamists, that often challenge the legitimacy of the state.

The security situation in Benghazi, the oil-producing state’s second city and major port, has worsened since renegade general Khalifa Haftar declared war last week on “terrorists” by attacking Islamist militants roaming unchallenged.

Bu-Zaid had only late on Monday given an interview to Libyan channel Al-Ahrar to discuss the political situation and recent appointment of Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ahmed Elumami; Editing by Ulf Laessing and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.