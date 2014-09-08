FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libyan armed groups may have committed war crimes in Tripoli: HRW
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 8, 2014 / 12:04 PM / 3 years ago

Libyan armed groups may have committed war crimes in Tripoli: HRW

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Members of the Weshavana Brigade survey the damage at a former Libyan Army camp known as Camp 27 following clashes between rival militias in the 27 district, west of Tripoli, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libyan armed factions’ attacks on civilians and destruction of property over five weeks of fighting to control Tripoli may amount to war crimes, Human Rights Watch said on Monday.

An alliance of armed groups from the western city of Misrata called Operation Dawn took Tripoli two weeks ago by expelling a rival faction from Zintan, part of growing turmoil that has beset the oil producer since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

“The militias have seized people and looted, burned, and otherwise destroyed property,” HRW said in a report, adding that both sides appeared to have taken prisoners during the fighting whose fate was unclear.

“Libyan militia forces battling for control of Tripoli and surrounding areas have engaged in attacks on civilians and civilian property that in some cases amount to war crimes, ” HRW said in the report.

Western powers and neighbors fear the North African country may become a failed state, unable to stop former rebels who ousted Gaddafi in 2011 but now have turned their guns on each other to control the vast desert country and its energy resources.

A weak central government and the country’s parliament have evacuated to the eastern city of Tobruk to escape violence. A rival legislature is now operating in Tripoli.

Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.