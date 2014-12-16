FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan rival force says will continue offensive to take eastern oil ports
December 16, 2014

Libyan rival force says will continue offensive to take eastern oil ports

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - A Libyan force allied to a non-recognized parliament in Tripoli will continue a military offensive to take eastern oil ports but will not damage the facilities, its spokesman said on Tuesday.

Ismail al-Shukri told reporters oil workers would be able to return after the end of what he called a military operation.

Libya’s two biggest oil export ports, Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, stopped working after the force moved on Saturday to try capture them. The country’s recognized government operating out of the east says it still controls the ports.

Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Michael Urquhart

