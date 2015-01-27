FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bomb at hotel in Libyan capital kills three guards: security official
#World News
January 27, 2015 / 11:04 AM / 3 years ago

Car bomb at hotel in Libyan capital kills three guards: security official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - A car bomb exploded outside a luxury hotel in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Tuesday, killing three guards, a security official said.

Security forces were surrounding the Corinthia hotel, the most prominent hotel in Tripoli, where gunmen believed to be responsible for the blast were holed up inside the building.

One gunman has been arrested, security spokesman Essam Naas said, adding that security forces were surrounding the seaside hotel. Two Filipino women were wounded by smashed window glass.

Tripoli-based al-Nabaa television channel said “senior officials” were inside the hotel. No more details were immediately available.

Libya is in turmoil, with two governments and parliaments vying for legitimacy and control four years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.

Tripoli is controlled by a group called Libya Dawn, which seized the capital in August by expelling a rival force. It reinstated the previous parliament and forced the internationally recognized government to operate out of the east of the country instead.

Reporting by Libya team; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
