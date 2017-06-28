TRIPOLI Libyan gunmen blocked and damaged part of a United Nations convoy on a coastal road west of the capital, Tripoli, on Wednesday, the U.N. mission and diplomatic sources said.

"The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) confirms that a UN convoy was hit today traveling between Surman and Tripoli," a statement from the mission said. "UNSMIL has made contact with the staff concerned. There are no reports of casualties among UN staff."

A member of parliament for Zawiya, Abdallah Alafi, said five male U.N. staff and two female staff had been briefly detained and then released. A government media official wrote on Twitter that all U.N. staff members had been freed.

Surman is just west of the city of Zawiya. A number of militias have a presence in the area and the road is often closed because of local disputes. Kidnappings are common.

