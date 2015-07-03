FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bombs explode in Libya's Derma, at least six killed
July 3, 2015 / 10:09 PM / 2 years ago

Car bombs explode in Libya's Derma, at least six killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - At least six people were killed and 10 others wounded when several car bombs exploded in the Libyan city of Derna, a medical source said on Friday.

Derna has been caught in fighting between Islamic State militants, rival Islamist fighters and armed forces with the country’s internationally recognized government.

The eastern port city is just one front in a multi-sided conflict in the North African country, where two rival governments and various armed groups are fighting for control four years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli in Benghazi and Ahmed Elumami in Tripoli; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
