FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Warplanes hit Libyan city of Sirte, target Islamic State: witness
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 20, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Warplanes hit Libyan city of Sirte, target Islamic State: witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Warplanes carried out air strikes on the Libyan city of Sirte targeting areas controlled by fighters loyal to Islamic State militants, a witness in the city said on Tuesday.

There was no immediate report of casualties or damage from the strikes on Monday. Forces from Libya’s internationally recognized government have bombed Islamist militants in the past. But an official was not immediately available to comment on the Sirte attack.

Islamic State has made Sirte its base in Libya, where fighting between two rival governments and their armed allies has allowed Islamist militants to gain ground in the chaos.

Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.