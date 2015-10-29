FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Warplanes bomb Libya's Sirte, target Islamic State: witness
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 29, 2015 / 6:34 PM / in 2 years

Warplanes bomb Libya's Sirte, target Islamic State: witness

File photo of Libya Dawn fighters firing an artillery cannon at IS militants near Sirte March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Unidentified warplanes carried out air strikes on Libya’s Sirte city, targeting areas controlled by Islamic State militants in the south and west, a witness said on Thursday.

The strikes were the second on Islamic State in the city this month. Neither of Libya’s rival governments nor other warring factions immediately claimed responsibility.

“We heard the warplanes around midnight, then there were massive explosions,” the witness said.

There were no immediate official reports of any casualties.

Libya is caught up in a conflict between two rival governments and their armed factions, leaving a security vacuum that has allowed Islamic State militants to gain ground. They have secured a base in Sirte.

Western governments are pushing for a United Nations peace agreement to form a unity administration between the rival factions, fearing the turmoil is pushing Libya into becoming a failed state.

Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by John Stonestreet and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.