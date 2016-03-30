FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blasts and heavy gunfire heard in Tripoli
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
March 30, 2016 / 12:41 AM / a year ago

Blasts and heavy gunfire heard in Tripoli

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Several loud explosions followed by heavy gunfire were heard over Tripoli in the early hours of Wednesday, a Reuters reporter said.

The cause of the firing was not immediately clear, but the Libyan capital has been on edge amid speculation that a U.N.-backed unity government was about to travel to Tripoli from Tunisia.

The self-declared government in Tripoli and some armed factions in the city oppose the unity government and have warned it not to move.

The Tripoli government was brought to power after armed brigades backing it won a battle for the capital in 2014. A rival government moved to eastern Libya.

The unity government is the result of a December deal to heal Libya’s divisions and end its armed conflict, but the new government has faced opposition from hardliners in both the east and west of the country.

On Sunday and Monday Tripoli’s airspace was closed for periods of several hours, a move that the unity government’s Presidential Council said was designed to prevent it traveling into Libya.

Tripoli Prime Minister Khalifa Ghwell said in a statement late on Tuesday that the airspace had been closed to “protect the souls of the people following the Presidential Council’s inappropriate behavior”.

Reporting by Hani Amara; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Sandra Maler

