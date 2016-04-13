Six killed in bombing, clashes with militants in western Libya: officials

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - A suicide bomber killed a member of the security forces in Libya at a checkpoint south of Misrata on Wednesday, while five people were killed - including three who were beheaded - at a nearby military camp, officials and a hospital spokesman said.

Aziz Issa, head of the media office at Misrata’s central hospital, said the suicide car bomb had detonated near the Essdada checkpoint, about 80km (50 miles) south of the western port city. Four members of the security forces were injured, he said.

Islamic State militants have staged several attacks on checkpoints on the coastal road south of Misrata, which leads toward the group’s Libyan stronghold of Sirte.

A security source said militants also attacked a military camp early on Wednesday between the coastal road and the town of Bani Walid, south-east of Misrata, and seized weapons and ammunition.

An official from Bani Walid’s town council said two members of the security forces had been killed in the clashes along with three camp workers who had been beheaded.