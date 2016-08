Members of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government distribute drinks and snacks during a battle with Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte, Libya, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

SIRTE, Libya At least 28 Libyan fighters were killed and more than 180 wounded on Sunday as they advanced on the final Islamic State militant holdouts in the coastal city of Sirte, according to a hospital casualty list.

Forces aligned with Libya's U.N.-backed government, supported since Aug. 1 by U.S. air strikes, have pushed militants back into a small residential area in central Sirte during a three month campaign. Heavy fighting resumed on Sunday after a one-week lull.

