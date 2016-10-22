Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather in front of ruined buildings at the eastern frontline of fighting with Islamic State militants, in Sirte's neighbourhood 650, Libya, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

TRIPOLI Libyan pro-government forces fighting Islamic State in Sirte have freed 11 Eritrean female captives, a Turk and an Egyptian after a battle to recapture the city's 600 block, a spokesman for the forces said on Saturday.

After a six-month campaign backed by U.S. air strikes, Libyan forces have taken back most of Sirte, with only one district remaining. The city fell to Islamic State more than a year ago after militants took advantage of infighting among Libya's rival factions to expand their territory.

