TRIPOLI Libyan pro-government forces fighting Islamic State in Sirte have freed 11 Eritrean female captives, a Turk and an Egyptian after a battle to recapture the city's 600 block, a spokesman for the forces said on Saturday.
After a six-month campaign backed by U.S. air strikes, Libyan forces have taken back most of Sirte, with only one district remaining. The city fell to Islamic State more than a year ago after militants took advantage of infighting among Libya's rival factions to expand their territory.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami in Tripoli; writing by Patrick Markey)