Kerry to go to Rome on Sunday for talks on Libya unity government
December 10, 2015 / 7:42 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry to go to Rome on Sunday for talks on Libya unity government

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Washington November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Rome on Sunday to co-chair a meeting with his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni on forming a unity government in Libya, a State Department spokesman said on Thursday.

“The ministerial will demonstrate the commitment of the international community to helping Libyans move forward rapidly to form a united Libya government,” spokesman Mark Toner said.

Four years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Western powers are pushing Libya’s warring sides to accept a U.N. accord and form a unity government to end Libya’s conflict, which has allowed Islamist militants to gain ground and illegal migrant smugglers to take advantage of the chaos.

Kerry will travel from Paris, where nearly 200 countries are trying to agree on a global climate pact.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Andrew Roche

