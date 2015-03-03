FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Militants take over Libya's Bahi, Mabrouk oilfields: security official
#World News
March 3, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 3 years ago

Militants take over Libya's Bahi, Mabrouk oilfields: security official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Islamist militants took over Libya’s Bahi oil station and the Mabrouk oilfield on Tuesday after security forces guarding the installations were forced to retreat, according to Ali Hassi, a security official in the oil protection forces.

Both oil operations were empty after staff were evacuated earlier. Mabrouk had been assaulted last month by Islamist militants claiming loyalty to Islamic State, an attack that killed at least 12 people.

Militants have gained ground in Libya, where two rival governments and their armed forces are battling for control, leaving the North African country in turmoil. The United Nations is trying to negotiate a peace agreement.

Reporting by Tripoli staff; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Mark Heinrich

