Militants take over Libya's Bahi, Mabrouk oilfields: security official

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Islamist militants took over Libya’s Bahi oil station and the Mabrouk oilfield on Tuesday after security forces guarding the installations were forced to retreat, according to Ali Hassi, a security official in the oil protection forces.

Both oil operations were empty after staff were evacuated earlier. Mabrouk had been assaulted last month by Islamist militants claiming loyalty to Islamic State, an attack that killed at least 12 people.

Militants have gained ground in Libya, where two rival governments and their armed forces are battling for control, leaving the North African country in turmoil. The United Nations is trying to negotiate a peace agreement.