Libyan militia says ceasefire reached to end airport fighting
#World News
July 17, 2014 / 11:27 PM / 3 years ago

Libyan militia says ceasefire reached to end airport fighting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - A Libyan militia battling a rival armed group over control of the country’s biggest airport is ready for a peaceful solution after five days of heavy fighting, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The news, if confirmed by the rival militia, would be a huge relief for Libyan citizens who were stunned after two armed groups turned Tripoli International Airport into a battlefield.

“There is an agreement between the conflict parties on a ceasefire and to hand over the airport to a committee tasked by the prime minister (to find a peaceful solution),” said Mahmoud al-Hatwish, spokesman for the town council of Zintan.

The conflict has pitted fighters from Zintan in the northwest, who have controlled the airport since the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, against armed groups from Misrata, a western coastal town.

There was no immediate comment from the Misrata brigades.

Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Ken Wills

