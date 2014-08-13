FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan parliament votes to disband militia brigades
August 13, 2014

Libyan parliament votes to disband militia brigades

BENGHAZI Libya (Reuters) - Libya’s parliament on Wednesday voted to disband the country’s militia brigades and integrate them into the military in an effort to end the worst fighting between rival armed factions since the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

It was not immediately clear how the new Congress would enforce its decision. Composed of ex-rebels, the brigades are heavily armed and more powerful than Libya’s fragile government and regular armed forces.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Ayman Al-Warfalli; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by John Stonestreet

