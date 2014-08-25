Libya's neighbors agree not to intervene in Libyan affairs, call for dialogue

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libya’s neighbors agreed on Monday not to intervene in Libyan affairs to end chaos and clashes in the oil producer, calling instead for a national dialogue, according to the final communique after a foreign ministers’ meeting in Egypt.

“This joint initiative of the neighboring countries is based on the main principles of ... non-intervention in Libya’s domestic affairs,” the statement read.

Libya’s ambassador to Cairo had earlier demanded the international community to help protect oilfields, airports and other state assets.