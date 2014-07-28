Blaze at fuel tanks near Tripoli’s airport out of control: NOC spokesman

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The huge fire from fuel tanks near Tripoli’s international airport that has been ignited by rockets attack is out of control as clashes between rival militias have resumed in the area, the National Oil Company (NOC) spokesman said on Monday.

”It is out of control. The second tank has been hit and the firefighters have withdrawn from the site as the fighting has resumed in the area”, NOC spokesman Mohamed Al-Harrai told Reuters.