Libya sees Es Sider oil export restart in 'a few days'

(Reuters) - Libya is set to resume oil exports from its largest port, Es Sider, in “a few days” after being closed for almost a year by protests, a National Oil Corporation (NOC) official said on Thursday.

Shipping from Es Sider would be a huge boost for OPEC producer Libya, where the government is facing clashes in Tripoli between two rival armed factions in the worst fighting since the 2011 war against Muammar Gaddafi.

“In a few days we will start exporting. The shipment that is programed will be in a few days. Everything is sorted out, the people are there at the port,” the spokesman said.

He said current national production is at 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), down from 450,000 bpd due to maintenance at the Al Jurf offshore field, which should be finished in a few more days.

Clashes in Tripoli and Benghazi have mostly occurred away from oilfields and ports, which in the past have often been the target of takeovers and protests by armed factions pressing political or economic demands on the country’s fragile government.

Battles with rockets and artillery between two factions in southern Tripoli have closed the international airport and forced most foreign governments to evacuate their diplomats fearing the country is sliding back into war.

The North African state’s oil production is still way off the 1.4 million barrels per day it produced last year before a series of strikes, protests and blockades slashed output to as low as 200,000 bpd.

In April, the government managed to strike a deal with federalist rebels who had occupied four major oil ports - Es Sider, Ras Lanuf, Zueitina and Hariga - closing more than half of Libya’s 1.25 million bpd of export capacity.

The blockade crippled Libya’s oil sector and cut billions of dollars of vital oil revenues from the state’s coffers.

Since the April deal, the ports have slowly been returning to operation with technical problems delaying some oilfields reconnecting to the terminals.

An oil tanker carrying 670,000 barrels of Sirtica crude left the Ras Lanuf terminal on Tuesday.

Es Sider and Ras Lanuf together exported around 500,000 bpd while Zueitina and Hariga shipped around 200,000 bpd before the blockades.

Progress in restarting oil exports came as the United Nations tried to broker a ceasefire between the brigades of ex-rebels fighting for control of the international airport in the capital.

The two sides - fighters loyal to the western town of Zintan opposed to more Islamist-leaning militias allied with Misrata - once fought together against Gaddafi. But rivalries erupted into street battles last month, killing more than 200 people.