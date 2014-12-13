FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workers at biggest Libyan oil port evacuate site due to nearby clashes: worker
#World News
December 13, 2014 / 10:29 PM / 3 years ago

Workers at biggest Libyan oil port evacuate site due to nearby clashes: worker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Workers at Libya’s biggest oil port, Es Sider, evacuated the site on Saturday for security reasons due to nearby clashes, a worker said.

Forces loyal to Libya’s recognized government earlier launched air strikes on a rival force advancing toward the port in the east of the country.

“The workers have been evacuated for security reasons,” a worker in the port’s administration said, asking not to be named.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

