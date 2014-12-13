Workers at biggest Libyan oil port evacuate site due to nearby clashes: worker

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Workers at Libya’s biggest oil port, Es Sider, evacuated the site on Saturday for security reasons due to nearby clashes, a worker said.
Forces loyal to Libya’s recognized government earlier launched air strikes on a rival force advancing toward the port in the east of the country.
“The workers have been evacuated for security reasons,” a worker in the port’s administration said, asking not to be named.
