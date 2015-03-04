Libya declares force majeure on 11 oilfields citing security: NOC website

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya has declared force majeure on 11 of its oilfields due to the deteriorating security situation after several oil installations came under attack, the state energy company National Oil Corporation said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.
Libya is caught up in a conflict between two rival governments, and several of its oil ports and oilfields have been attacked in battles or taken over by Islamist militants profiting from the chaos.
