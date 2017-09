A general view of Libya's Hariga port in Tobruk, east of Benghazi June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libya’s oil production is currently 564,000 barrels per day, a spokesman for the National Oil Corp (NOC) of Libya said.

“We expect oil output to rise in the coming days,” Mohamed El Harari said, adding that Libya’s natural gas production stood at more than 2 billion cubic feet.