9 months ago
Clashes break out west of Libyan oil ports: official
#World News
December 7, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 9 months ago

Clashes break out west of Libyan oil ports: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BNEGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Clashes broke out on Wednesday near the Libyan town of Ben Jawad, west of some of Libya's major oil ports, a spokesman for a force that guards the ports said.

Mohamed Qabaili, a spokesman for the Petrol Facilities Guard, said forces attacking the area had fired rockets as they tried to move east towards Libya's Oil Crescent where the ports are located.

Earlier, eastern Libyan forces who took control of the ports in September carried out an air strike against vehicles in the area, security officials said.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
