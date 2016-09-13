FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2016 / 8:51 PM / a year ago

Libya's NOC to 'begin work immediately to restart exports' from seized ports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The building housing Libya's oil state energy firm, the National Oil Corporation (NOC), is seen in Tripoli, Libya February 22, 2016.Ismail Zitouny

TUNIS (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday it would immediately start working to resume crude exports from ports seized in recent days by forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar.

"Our technical teams already started assessing what needs to be done to lift force majeure and restart exports as soon as possible," NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said in a statement.

Starting on Sunday, pro-Haftar forces took control of the ports of Ras Lanuf, Es Sider, Brega and Zueitina from a rival force allied to a U.N.-backed government in Tripoli.

Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams

