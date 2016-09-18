Tanker withdraws offshore after Libyan oil port clashes: NOC

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said a tanker that had been loading at the port of Ras Lanuf had withdrawn to a safe distance as rival forces clashed nearby on Sunday.

"We‎ understand the port of Ras Lanuf itself has not been affected by the fighting so far, though the situation is in flux," the NOC said in a statement.

The NOC said a previously damaged oil storage tank in the neighboring port of Es Sider had been set on fire, but firefighting teams were expected to control the blaze shortly.