Libyan oil guard head says asked to protect oil ports after clashes, exports continue

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - A oil guard official appointed by Libya's U.N.-backed government said on Tuesday that he had been tasked with protecting oil ports by an armed faction that took over Es Sider and Ras Lanuf terminals last week.

Idris Bukhamada, recently named by the Government of National Accord as the head of the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG), told local TV that export operations at the ports were continuing and that the oil was for all Libyans.