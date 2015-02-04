Philippines working to free captive oilfield workers in Libya

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines is working to free three Filipinos taken captive when rebels raided an oilfield in Libya, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.

“The Foreign Ministry and the Philippine Embassy in Libya are monitoring the situation and coordinating closely with the ... employer of the Filipinos, in ensuring their well-being and safe return,” Albert del Rosario told Reuters in a text message.

The three Filipinos were among four foreign nationals kidnapped in the raid on the remote al-Mabrook oilfield.