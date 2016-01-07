FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bomb in Libyan oil port kills seven, wounds 11: guards spokesman
January 7, 2016

Car bomb in Libyan oil port kills seven, wounds 11: guards spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - A car bombing at a checkpoint in the Libyan oil port of Ras Lanuf left seven people dead and 11 wounded on Thursday, a Petroleum Facilities Guard spokesman said.

Ali al-Hassi said the car had been in a cue at the checkpoint and exploded when it reached the front. The casualties included guards and civilians, he said.

Ras Lanuf and the nearby oil port of Es Sider have come under attack from Islamic State militants this week.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
