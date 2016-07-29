FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya government sees exports from closed oil ports in one, two weeks
#World News
July 29, 2016 / 5:28 PM / a year ago

Libya government sees exports from closed oil ports in one, two weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libyan oil exports from closed ports should resume in no more than one to two weeks after a deal was signed between the government and an armed brigade controlling the terminals, President Council member Mousa Alkouni told Reuters on Friday.

"I think the resumption depends now on technical part... and I think too it will happen from a week to two weeks, but not more," he said. He said the agreement included payment of salaries to oil guards controlling the ports.

Ras Lanuf and Es Sider ports have been closed since December 2014 and are controlled by commander Ibrahim al-Jathran's Petroleum Facilities Guards, one of the scores of brigades operating in Libya since the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; writing by Patrick Markey, editing by David Evans

