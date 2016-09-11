FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Forces loyal to eastern Libyan commander claim control over key oil ports
#World News
September 11, 2016

Forces loyal to eastern Libyan commander claim control over key oil ports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Forces loyal to eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar took control of key oil ports in Ras Lanuf, Es Sider and Brega on Sunday, said Ahmed al-Masmari, a spokesman for the forces.

But an official from the force that previously controlled the ports, the Petrol Facilities Guard, said there was still fighting at Ras Lanuf.

Masmari said clashes were continuing at another oil port, Zueitina, and around the nearby town of Ajdabiya.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Patrick Markey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
