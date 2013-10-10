Former Libyan rebels say seized prime minister over al Qaeda capture

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - A group of former Libyan rebels said it seized Prime Minister Ali Zeidan from a Tripoli hotel on Thursday because of his government’s role in the U.S. capture of a top al Qaeda suspect in the Libyan capital.

“His arrest comes after the statement by John Kerry about the capture of Abu Anas al-Liby, after he said the Libyan government was aware of the operation,” a spokesman for the group, known as the Operations Room of Libya’s Revolutionaries, said referring to the U.S. Secretary of State.