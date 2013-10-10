FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Libyan rebels say seized prime minister over al Qaeda capture
#World News
October 10, 2013 / 6:00 AM / 4 years ago

Former Libyan rebels say seized prime minister over al Qaeda capture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - A group of former Libyan rebels said it seized Prime Minister Ali Zeidan from a Tripoli hotel on Thursday because of his government’s role in the U.S. capture of a top al Qaeda suspect in the Libyan capital.

“His arrest comes after the statement by John Kerry about the capture of Abu Anas al-Liby, after he said the Libyan government was aware of the operation,” a spokesman for the group, known as the Operations Room of Libya’s Revolutionaries, said referring to the U.S. Secretary of State.

Reporting by Ghaith Shennib; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by John Stonestreet

