Ruling of Libyan court declaring parliament invalid chance for dialogue: rival parliament

CAIRO (Reuters) - A ruling of Libya’s Supreme Court declaring the country’s elected parliament unconstitutional presents a chance for national dialogue, the head of a rival parliament said on Thursday.

Libya has two governments and parliaments since a group linked to the western city of Misrata seized the capital Tripoli in August, dividing the North African country and setting up a rival assembly.

In a ruling that could cement divisions, the court based in Tripoli said the election of the House of Representatives, the internationally-recognized assembly, was invalid.

In a first reaction, Nouri Abusahmain, head of the rival assembly, the General National Congress, said the ruling should be used to open a national dialogue. “We in the General National Congress call for dialogue,” he said in a televised speech.