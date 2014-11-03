FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan navy ship hit during fighting in Benghazi port, smoke rising
November 3, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

Libyan navy ship hit during fighting in Benghazi port, smoke rising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI Libya (Reuters) - A Libyan navy ship docked at Benghazi port was hit during heavy fighting on Monday between the army and Islamist fighters in Libya’s second-largest city, residents said.

A Reuters reporter could see smoke rising from the port area, to which the army had earlier moved heavy guns to attack positions of Islamist fighters.

A security source said the ship was sinking but this could not immediately be confirmed.

Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Catherine Evans

