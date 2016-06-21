FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2016 / 5:58 PM / a year ago

Libyan forces advance against Islamic State in Sirte: spokesman

Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of the Islamic State stronghold of Sirte, in this still image taken from video on June 9, 2016. Via REUTERS TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Forces aligned with Libya's unity government said they had made significant gains in residential districts of Sirte on Tuesday as they battle to oust Islamic State from its coastal stronghold.

Rida Issa, a spokesman for the government-backed brigades, said they were securing the "700" neighborhood just south of central Sirte, and had also made ground to the west of the city center. Sixteen brigade members had been killed and 60 wounded in Tuesday's fighting, Issa said.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
