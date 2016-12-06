Libyan forces clear last Islamic State holdout in former bastion Sirte: spokesman

SIRTE, Libya (Reuters) - Libyan forces backed by U.S. air strikes have finished clearing the final district of former Islamic State stronghold of Sirte in which the jihadist group had been holding out, a spokesman for the forces said on Tuesday.

Rida Issa said the forces had "secured all the buildings and the streets" in the Ghiza Bahriya area, where Islamic State fighters have dug in for weeks.

A Reuters witness confirmed the battle for control of Ghiza Bahriya had ended.