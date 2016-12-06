FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Libyan forces clear last Islamic State holdout in former bastion Sirte: spokesman
December 6, 2016 / 4:24 PM / 9 months ago

Libyan forces clear last Islamic State holdout in former bastion Sirte: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIRTE, Libya (Reuters) - Libyan forces backed by U.S. air strikes have finished clearing the final district of former Islamic State stronghold of Sirte in which the jihadist group had been holding out, a spokesman for the forces said on Tuesday.

Rida Issa said the forces had "secured all the buildings and the streets" in the Ghiza Bahriya area, where Islamic State fighters have dug in for weeks.

A Reuters witness confirmed the battle for control of Ghiza Bahriya had ended.

Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by John Stonestreet

