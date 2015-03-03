FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libya forces hit Tripoli airport, to target Misrata: security official
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 3, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Libya forces hit Tripoli airport, to target Misrata: security official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

((This corrected version of the story makes clear forces have not attacked Misrata yet, but plan to do so).)

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Forces from Libya’s internationally recognized government carried out air strikes on Maitiga airport in Tripoli on Tuesday and plan to hit an airport in Misrata to retaliate against rival forces controlling the capital, a security official said.

Saqir El-jaroshi, air force commander for the recognized government, said the strikes were in response to attacks on Zintan airport by forces allied to the Libya Dawn group, which took over Tripoli last year and set up its own government.

A source at Maitiga airport said the strikes had hit an area near the runway, but did not cause any major damage.

Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.