Libyan government forces say to halt air strikes for peace talks

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Forces loyal to Libya’s internationally recognized government said on Thursday they would halt air strikes on targets allied to the rival administration in order to help ongoing peace talks in Morocco.

“We have received orders from the general command to stop flying for three days from now ... to give an opportunity for dialogue in Morocco,” said Saqir El-Jaroshi, air force commander, adding: “If we are attacked, we will respond in kind.”