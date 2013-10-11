Sweden foreign ministry says no staff injured in Benghazi blast

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Foreign Ministry said none of its staff had been injured when a car bomb exploded outside the Nordic country’s consulate in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi earlier on Friday.

“The facade and windows were damaged but no staff was injured. The consulate is closed on Fridays,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ursula Ahlen said.

“We have received no other information that any other Swedes would be injured.”

The bomb exploded a day after Libya’s Prime Minister Ali Zeidan was briefly abducted by a group of former rebels.