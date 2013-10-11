FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden foreign ministry says no staff injured in Benghazi blast
#World News
October 11, 2013 / 10:50 AM / 4 years ago

Sweden foreign ministry says no staff injured in Benghazi blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's Foreign Ministry said none of its staff had been injured when a car bomb exploded outside the Nordic country's consulate in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi earlier on Friday.

"The facade and windows were damaged but no staff was injured. The consulate is closed on Fridays," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ursula Ahlen said.

"We have received no other information that any other Swedes would be injured."

The bomb exploded a day after Libya's Prime Minister Ali Zeidan was briefly abducted by a group of former rebels.

Reporting by Johan Sennero; Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
