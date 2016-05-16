FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan government of national accord seeks arms
#World News
May 16, 2016 / 3:25 PM / in a year

Libyan government of national accord seeks arms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Libya’s U.N.-backed unity government will soon seek exemptions from a U.N. arms embargo to help establish its authority over the strifetorn country, a group of states supporting the government said on Monday.

“The Government of National Accord has voiced its intention to submit appropriate arms embargo exemption requests to the UN Libya Sanctions Committee to procure necessary lethal arms and material to counter UN-designated terrorist groups and to combat Daesh throughout the country,” said a joint communique issued after a ministerial meeting in Vienna said, using an abbreviation for Islamic State.  

“We will fully support these efforts while continuing to reinforce the UN arms embargo.”

Reporting by Michael Shields, John Irish and Lesley Wroughton; editing by Andrew Roche

