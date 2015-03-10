FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libya's elected parliament asks U.N. to postpone peace talks by a week: spokesman
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 10, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 3 years ago

Libya's elected parliament asks U.N. to postpone peace talks by a week: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Libya’s elected parliament has asked the United Nations to postpone talks intended to end a power struggle for one week to allow more time for discussion of a proposal to form a national unity government, the parliament said on Tuesday.

“We are asking for a one-week delay to discuss a road map for the next government, its competences, timeframe and relationship with the House of Representatives,” parliament spokesman Farraj Hashem said.

The United Nations had planned to host another round of talks on Wednesday between Libya’s rival factions, each of which is backed by its own government and parliament.

Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.