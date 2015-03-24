U.N. proposes 'presidential council' to Libyan rival factions

BENGHAZI/RABAT (Reuters) - The United Nations tried on Tuesday to persuade Libyan rival factions to form a unity government by appointing a “presidential council” to try to resolve conflict in the oil-producing country.

But U.N. Special Envoy Bernardino Leon received a frosty reception in eastern Libya, controlled by the internationally-recognized government, underlining the challenges of trying to encourage mediation with the rival administration that took the capital Tripoli last year.

The U.N. has been mediating to encourage the formation of a unity government. But the two sides have been attacking each other with war planes.

After weeks of talks, the U.N. proposed a council headed by a president and including two deputies and “independent personalities not belonging to any party or affiliated with any group,” the U.N. Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement.

It also proposed endorsing the eastern House of Representatives as legitimate, which could meet opposition in Tripoli’s rival assembly. There would be also a high council, while a special body would continue drafting a constitution.

Leon, who is due to hold more talks in Morocco this week, traveled to eastern Libya late on Monday, meeting the foreign minister of the recognized government at Tobruk airport.

He did not meet the House of Representatives due to a protest against the U.N in Tobruk, lawmakers said.

The protesters had objected to U.N. calls for a ceasefire and negotiations with what they called extremists in western Libya, residents said. One lawmaker said some MPs had also objected to their speaker meeting Leon.

UNSMIL spokesman Samir Ghattas said the meeting had been “good”.

“The objective was to pass on the message to the speaker and that was fulfilled. There was a long conversation with the foreign minister...who has been in contact with the House of Representatives,” Ghattas said.

“They (lawmakers) sent a positive message and they regretted an incident that made the meeting with the speaker on Monday night technically not possible,” he said.

Both sides face divisions with hardliners preferring a military solution. In the east, army general Khalifa Haftar has emerged as a strongman. He started his own war on Islamists in May and won promotion to top army commander this month.