Libya's elected parliament delegation arrives in Germany to discuss U.N. peace deal
#World News
June 9, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 2 years ago

Libya's elected parliament delegation arrives in Germany to discuss U.N. peace deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A delegation of Libya’s elected parliament has arrived in Germany to discuss with European and North African officials a U.N. proposal to form a unity government to end a power struggle between two rival factions, a deputy speaker said.

“We are in Berlin,” Emhemed Shoaib, a deputy speaker, told Reuters. A U.N. spokesman confirmed the delegation was in Germany as part of the talks.

Comments from Shoaib contradicted a senior lawmaker who had said earlier on Tuesday that the parliament had rejected the proposal and banned them from going to discuss it in Germany as envisaged by U.N. special envoy Bernardino Leon.

The splits underscored the complex task the United Nations faces in implementing any agreement for a united national authority and a peace deal on the ground where two rival governments and various armed factions battle for control.

Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

