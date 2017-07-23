FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
Libya eastern commander Haftar, U.N.-backed premier Serraj to meet in Paris on Tuesday: source
#World News
July 23, 2017 / 10:51 AM / an hour ago

Libya eastern commander Haftar, U.N.-backed premier Serraj to meet in Paris on Tuesday: source

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: General Khalifa Haftar, commander in the Libyan National Army (LNA), leaves after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, November 29, 2016.Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libya's eastern commander Khalifa Haftar and the head of the U.N.-backed government Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj plan to meet on Tuesday for French-organised talks on a deal to resolve the country's crisis, a diplomatic source said on Sunday.

"I know Haftar is in Paris already, Serraj is due to arrive soon. They are aiming for Tuesday," the source told Reuters.

The two held talks in Abu Dhabi in May, the first in more than a year and a half, about a U.N.-backed deal Libya's Western partners hope will end the factional fighting that has dominated Libya since the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

Haftar has so far rejected the authority of the U.N.-backed government as his forces gain ground in the east of the country supported by Egypt and United Arab Emirates. French President Emmanuel Macron wants France to play a larger role in bringing Libya's rival factions together.

Reporting by Patrick Markey; Editing by Toby Chopra

