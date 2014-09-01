FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 killed, 45 wounded in clashes in Libya's Benghazi: medics
September 1, 2014 / 2:49 PM / 3 years ago

13 killed, 45 wounded in clashes in Libya's Benghazi: medics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI Libya (Reuters) - At least 13 people have been killed and 45 wounded in clashes between Islamists and forces of renegade general allied to the regular army in Libya’s eastern Benghazi city, medics said on Monday.

Islamist forces including members of Ansar al-Sharia launched on Monday a new attempt to take the city’s civilian and military airport held by forces of renegade general Khalifa Haftar and army special forces.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Toby Chopra

