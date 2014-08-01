Tunisia guards fire in air to disperse crowds at Libya border

RAS JDIR Tunisia (Reuters) - Tunisian guards shot into the air and fired tear gas on Friday to stop a group of Egyptians from storming across the border with Libya after fleeing violence in Tripoli, a Reuters reporter said.

The Egyptians were fed up with long wait at the Ras Jdir border crossing and then tried to force their way over. There was no immediate official comment on any injuries from Tunisian or Libyan officials.

Tensions have been high on the Tunisian-Libyan border after two Egyptians were killed on Thursday when Libyan guards opened fire to disperse them as they tried to leave.

Tunisian authorities have said many of the Egyptians do not have visas or required documents, according to the TAP state news agency. Around 350 Egyptians were allowed to cross into Tunisia on Wednesday, TAP said.

Libya’s capital Tripoli has been hit by two weeks of fighting between rival militias.