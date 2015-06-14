FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eight Tunisian workers kidnapped in Libyan capital: state radio
#World News
June 14, 2015 / 2:43 PM / 2 years ago

Eight Tunisian workers kidnapped in Libyan capital: state radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Eight Tunisian citizens working in Libya’s capital Tripoli have been kidnapped, according to Tunisian state radio, citing a local official, on Sunday.

Tunisian officials were not immediately available to confirm the abduction. But the news came after gunmen on Friday kidnapped 10 staffers from the Tunisian consulate in Tripoli. No group has claimed responsibility.

Libya is in turmoil, with two rival governments and their armed factions battling for control. Armed groups have kidnapped foreign nationals and diplomats in the past year to try to pressure their governments to release jailed Libyan militants.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Alison Williams

